Taal Thok Ke: 'Will not accept Calcutta HC order' Mamata on OBC Reservation

Sonam|Updated: May 23, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Calcutta High Court, while giving a major decision, canceled the reservation of Other Backward Classes i.e. OBC given to many sections in West Bengal in 2010. Calcutta High Court has ordered to cancel all OBC certificates given after 2010. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to implement the court's decision. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Haryana has attacked Mamata Banerjee. Watch the big debate on this issue in the debate show Taal Thok Ke!

