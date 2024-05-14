Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke : Will PM Modi change the politics of UP?

Sonam|Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
PM Modi filed his nomination today from the country's hottest seat, Varanasi. PM Modi has given a big message through his nomination. During PM Modi's nomination, everyone from Union Ministers to Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and leaders of constituent parties participated. The opposition has fiercely cornered Modi over his show of strength during his nomination. Today watch our special program 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​on this issue.

