Taal Thok Ke: Will the 'Mahapanchayat' solve peace on Nuh violence?

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
All-caste Hindu Mahapanchayat was called today in Palwal, Haryana after the Nuh violence... Mahapanchayat has ended about 1 hour before now... Emphasizing on maintaining unity in the Mahapanchayat, insisted on resolving the case peacefully. Several major demands were placed in the Mahapanchayat, according to which the Braj Mandal Yatra will now be completed on August 28, apart from this, the investigation of Nuh violence should be handed over to the NIA, Rs 1 crore compensation and government jobs should be given to the deceased's dependents.

