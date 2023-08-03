trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644270
Taal Thok Ke: Will the pot of violence explode only on Monu Manesar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The opposition is blaming Monu Manesar for the Nuh violence. But today Monu did not say that my video is playing in all channels, I did not say anything wrong about any particular religion, I called upon people to visit the temple in large numbers. Along with this, Monu further said that I have no role in the Nuh violence case, I have no role in the Junaid murder case, I did not even know Junaid.

