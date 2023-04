videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi Adityanath wins heart of people says BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

On the encounter of Assad and shooter Mohammad Ghulam, the leaders have pulled out the religious card. So at the same time, his mother and brother have refused to take the dead body of Ghulam Mohammad. In the Taal Thok Ke show, the BJP spokesperson said that he would have made his brother Atiq understand before committing the crime. Yogi Adityanath has once again won the hearts of the people.