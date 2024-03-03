trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727092
Taal Thok Ke: 'You saved 3300 kg of drugs found near Porbandar'

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
In Taal Thok Ke, Congress spokesperson Sujata Pal said that you saved the accused of 3300 kg drugs found near Porbandar. While on giving ticket to Bansuri Swaraj, she said that what has Bansuri Swaraj done, because of her mother, she got the new daddy. Yes, found.

