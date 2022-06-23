Taiwan's air force ordered its jets to warn away Chinese planes in its air defence zone

Taiwan's air force ordered its jets to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone. Chinese bomber aircraft flew south of Taiwan and into the Pacific. This is the latest and largest incursion by China since May, 2022. But Taiwan has complained of repeated missions by Chinese air force on its airspace.

