NewsVideos

Taiwan's air force ordered its jets to warn away Chinese planes in its air defence zone

Taiwan's air force ordered its jets to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone. Chinese bomber aircraft flew south of Taiwan and into the Pacific. This is the latest and largest incursion by China since May, 2022. But Taiwan has complained of repeated missions by Chinese air force on its airspace.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Taiwan's air force ordered its jets to warn away 29 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone. Chinese bomber aircraft flew south of Taiwan and into the Pacific. This is the latest and largest incursion by China since May, 2022. But Taiwan has complained of repeated missions by Chinese air force on its airspace.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence
11:22
Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
12:4
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
Deshhit: Who did Uddhav Thackeray call 'Traitor'?
51:28
Deshhit: Who did Uddhav Thackeray call 'Traitor'?
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
8:42
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
3:45
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake

Trending Videos

11:22
Maharashtra Political Crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official residence
12:4
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
51:28
Deshhit: Who did Uddhav Thackeray call 'Traitor'?
8:42
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
3:45
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake