Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
In the first reported fire incident in Tamil Nadu, a blaze broke out at a jewellery box manufacturing factory in Coimbatore's Kovaipudur, resulting in one person being injured. Firefighters are actively engaged at the scene, working to control and extinguish the flames.

