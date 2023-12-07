trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696172
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tamil Nadu new CM Oath Ceremony: Revanth Reddy to take oath today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Telangana New CM Oath Ceremony: The news is from Telangana. Revanth Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister today after the name of the CM is decided by the Congress Party. There will be a swearing in ceremony of the new government in Telangana today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon7:51
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Play Icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Play Icon9:54
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
Play Icon2:32
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot

Trending Videos

Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:51
Today's Astrology: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
play icon12:0
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 7th December 2023
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
play icon9:54
Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
play icon2:32
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
revanth reddy swearing ceremony,Revanth Reddy,revanth reddy live,revanth reddy oath taking ceremony,cm revanth reddy,revanth reddy swearing ceremony at lb stadium,telangana cm revanth reddy,revanth reddy swearing ceremony live,revanth reddy as cm,revanth reddy telangana cm,revanth reddy swearing in ceremony,revanth reddy takes oath as cm,revanth reddy swearing ceremony as cm,cm revanth reddy live,cm revanth reddy news,revanth reddy shapathgrahan,