NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss Joins NDA For Change

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Tamil Nadu: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss announced the party's decision to join the NDA in Tamil Nadu, citing the desire for change after decades of governance dissatisfaction. Ramadoss expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership and emphasized PMK's readiness for the upcoming elections with ten allotted constituencies

All Videos

Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon09:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Play Icon00:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
Play Icon01:04
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa
Play Icon01:19
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa
Gurugram Police to take strict action against Elvish Yadav
Play Icon09:39
Gurugram Police to take strict action against Elvish Yadav

Trending Videos

Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
play icon9:19
Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
play icon0:52
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
play icon1:4
Congress to hold meeting over Election Manifesto
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa
play icon1:19
Bengaluru witnesses Dispute over Hanuman Chalisa
Gurugram Police to take strict action against Elvish Yadav
play icon9:39
Gurugram Police to take strict action against Elvish Yadav