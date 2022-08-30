NewsVideos

Tamil Nadu: Velankanni Church comes alive with annual festival celebrations

The Velankanni Church of Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam came alive with celebrations as the annual festival began on August 29. The festival began with the flag-hoisting ceremony. Scores of people arrived at the church to celebrate the festival.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
