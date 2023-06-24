NewsVideos
Tanks landed on the streets of Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is beginning to fear a coup. War has been declared against Moscow's military leadership by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Russia's private army 'Wagner'. Security has been increased on Friday night at government buildings, transport facilities and other key places in Moscow.

