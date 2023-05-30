NewsVideos
Target killing in Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Target Killing In Jammu-Kashmir: A case of target killing has come to the fore from Jammu and Kashmir. In Anantnag, a man named Deepu, who worked in an amusement park, was shot dead.

