Tata launches the country's cheapest electric car, will get a range of more than 300KM

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market. It has been launched for the first 10,000 customers at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it has become the cheapest electric car in the country, which boasts of a range of over 300KM.