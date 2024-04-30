Advertisement
Taylor Swift's 9-Year-Old Fan, Gifted '22' Hat At Her Concert, Passes Away From Cancer

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Nine-year-old Scarlett Oliver, a diehard fan of Taylor Swift noted for enjoying herself at concerts, passed away from cancer. Paul, Scarlett's father, shared beautiful pictures of his little girl on Instagram along with a heartbreaking statement after receiving of the sad news. Since October 2023, Scarlett has been battling a Grade 4 glioma, a malignant brain tumor. Scarlett's spirit affected many, despite the diagnosis; individuals said how much they valued her enthusiasm and expressed condolences.

