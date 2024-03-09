NewsVideos
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
TDP President Chandrababu Naidu has met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. In this meeting which lasted for about one and a half hour, there was a discussion regarding seat distribution in Andhra Pradesh. BJP wants to contest on 6 seats in Andhra Pradesh but TDP is ready to give four seats to BJP, while in the meeting there was also agreement regarding assembly seats. There are chances of becoming.

