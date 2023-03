videoDetails

Tears in Atiq's eyes after MP MLA Court announces verdict

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Mafia leader Atique Ahmed has been convicted in the 17-year-old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal. Prayagraj's MP-MLA court has given life imprisonment to the mafia. Mafia Atiq Ahmed started crying bitterly as soon as the punishment was announced.