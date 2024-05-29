videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav attacks CM Yogi Adityanath

May 29, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav, who campaigned against PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, is on a wheelchair. But the edge of the tongue is such that one kills three birds with one stone. Tejashwi made a verbal attack on CM Yogi and said that he should call Kim Jong of North Korea. Nitish will do something to save his party, he threw away his father's idol but still remains Hanuman. On one hand, Tejashwi's politics is for the backward people and on the other hand, it is for the front. That Lantern Raj of Bihar which had once become a living proof of fear and corruption.This is the reason why Yogi is roaming around Bihar and reminding people of Lantern Raj.