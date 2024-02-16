trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721868
Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
ormer Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, teamed up with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Sasaram today, joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This collaboration marks a noteworthy development in Bihar's political landscape.

