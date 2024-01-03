trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on ED Action

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav makes huge statement over ED Action in Jharkhand. Tejashwi Yadav said that this is neither the first time nor the last time. This trend will continue as long as there are elections. Whatever the investigating agencies, everyone is working under pressure.

All Videos

Shajapur Collector gets in trouble after he misbehaves with driver
Play Icon4:17
Shajapur Collector gets in trouble after he misbehaves with driver
Exclusive Interview: Hema Malini Mathura gave statement before consecration in Ayodhya
Play Icon13:52
Exclusive Interview: Hema Malini Mathura gave statement before consecration in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO: Old Couple's Romantic Dance to 'Main Se Meena Se' Sets Hearts Aflutter
Play Icon1:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Old Couple's Romantic Dance to 'Main Se Meena Se' Sets Hearts Aflutter
PM Modi Road Show: PM Modi gifts Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep
Play Icon2:28
PM Modi Road Show: PM Modi gifts Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep
VIRAL VIDEO: Ingenious Jugaad Chulha Cooks and Boils Water Simultaneously
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Ingenious Jugaad Chulha Cooks and Boils Water Simultaneously

Trending Videos

Shajapur Collector gets in trouble after he misbehaves with driver
play icon4:17
Shajapur Collector gets in trouble after he misbehaves with driver
Exclusive Interview: Hema Malini Mathura gave statement before consecration in Ayodhya
play icon13:52
Exclusive Interview: Hema Malini Mathura gave statement before consecration in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO: Old Couple's Romantic Dance to 'Main Se Meena Se' Sets Hearts Aflutter
play icon1:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Old Couple's Romantic Dance to 'Main Se Meena Se' Sets Hearts Aflutter
PM Modi Road Show: PM Modi gifts Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep
play icon2:28
PM Modi Road Show: PM Modi gifts Rs 1150 crore to Lakshadweep
VIRAL VIDEO: Ingenious Jugaad Chulha Cooks and Boils Water Simultaneously
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Ingenious Jugaad Chulha Cooks and Boils Water Simultaneously
jharkhand ed raid,ed raid in jharkhand,ED raid,Jharkhand news,Jharkhand,ed raid in jharkhand today,jharkhand ed raids,ed raids in jharkhand,ed raids jharkhand,ED raids,jharkhand news today,jharkhand latest news,ed raid in bihar,ed raid in ranchi,it raid in jharkhand,bihar jharkhand news,ed in jharkhand,jharkhand hemant soren,ed raid jharkhand,jharkhand ed raid news,ed raid on jharkhand,Jharkhand Congress,jharkhand bihar news,Zee News,breaking,