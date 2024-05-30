हिन्दी
Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on PM Modi
Updated:
May 30, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav On PM Modi: Amidst Lok Sabha elections 2024, Tejashwi Yadav made a big attack on PM Modi and said, 'PM Modi's three mistresses will lose the elections'.
