trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED Questions Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Case

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED is interrogating former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav in the Land for Jobs case. A team of 12 officers is questioning him. Tejashwi had reached the ED office located at Bank Road, Patna at 11.30 am. It is being told that ED has prepared a list of 50 questions to ask Tejashwi Yadav.

All Videos

IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
Play Icon0:36
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Play Icon0:45
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon0:37
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Lack of OBC Data: Calls Attention to the Overlooked Majority in Bihar Society
Play Icon0:54
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Lack of OBC Data: Calls Attention to the Overlooked Majority in Bihar Society
Amit Shah Launches Computerization Project for Agricultural Rural Development Banks in States and UTs
Play Icon1:10
Amit Shah Launches Computerization Project for Agricultural Rural Development Banks in States and UTs

Trending Videos

IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
play icon0:36
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
play icon0:45
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
play icon0:37
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Lack of OBC Data: Calls Attention to the Overlooked Majority in Bihar Society
play icon0:54
Rahul Gandhi Highlights Lack of OBC Data: Calls Attention to the Overlooked Majority in Bihar Society
Amit Shah Launches Computerization Project for Agricultural Rural Development Banks in States and UTs
play icon1:10
Amit Shah Launches Computerization Project for Agricultural Rural Development Banks in States and UTs