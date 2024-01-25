trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713869
Tejashwi Yadav stays silent during Bihar Cabinet Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Bihar cabinet held a meeting today over upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting lasted for only 15 minutes and there was no discussion between Nitish and Tejashwi during the meet.

