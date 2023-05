videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav targets Giriraj Singh,says, 'People of Bihar are symbols of eternal unity'.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Bageshwar Baba's Baba held a court in Patna, Bihar. The durbar was adjourned when more than 10 lakh devotees reached the court but the story continued. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav targeted Giriraj Singh for holding the court of Bageshwar Baba in Patna and said, 'People of Bihar are symbols of eternal unity'.