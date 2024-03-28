Advertisement
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Ravi Foods In Rangareddy District

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
On Thursday, March 28, a significant fire broke out at Ravi Foods located in Katedhan, Rangareddy district, Telangana. The blaze prompted the immediate response of six fire tenders to the scene to tackle the inferno. While further details are awaited, authorities have confirmed no casualties as of now. The incident occurred around 5 am, and firefighting efforts are currently underway. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

