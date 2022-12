Telangana: First Donkey milk production farm in Mahabubnagar

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Akhil, a youth from Telangana thought innovatively and set up a donkey farm in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. It is one of the two donkey farms in the nation and the first in Telangana. They are rearing 50 donkeys in a leased farmland of 28-acre in Bijinepalli mandal.