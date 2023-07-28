trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641479
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Telangana Flood: Outcry due to flood-rain in Nirmal of Telangana, overflow in Swarna-Kadam project

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Telangana Flood: Flood-rain has created havoc in Nirmal of Telangana, water is overflowing in Swarna-Kadam project. After rising the water, the administration has alerted the people of the nearby villages.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
play icon8:26
Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
play icon0:55
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
Manipur Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, central government filed affidavit
play icon1:41
Manipur Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, central government filed affidavit
How far has the construction of Ram temple reached?
play icon1:16
How far has the construction of Ram temple reached?
Stampede during Muharram procession in Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:18
Stampede during Muharram procession in Muzaffarnagar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
play icon8:26
Hardoi Video Viral: Inspector spilled jam in Hardoi, video went viral on social media
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
play icon0:55
Inspector shot at by SI inside police station
Manipur Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, central government filed affidavit
play icon1:41
Manipur Breaking: Hearing in Supreme Court on Manipur brutality, central government filed affidavit
How far has the construction of Ram temple reached?
play icon1:16
How far has the construction of Ram temple reached?
Stampede during Muharram procession in Muzaffarnagar
play icon1:18
Stampede during Muharram procession in Muzaffarnagar
telangna flood,Rain alert,Swarna Kadam project,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,Hindi News,निर्मल डैम से छोड़ा गया पानी,Telangana rains,bhadrachalam godavari floods news,Godavari floods,bhadrachalam flood updates,moranchapally news,khammam floods,bhadrachalam godavari floods,live bhadrachalam floods,heavy floods in bhadrachalam,bhadrachalam floods,floods in telangana 2023,telangana weather report,Floods,heavy floods to bhadrachalam,heavy floods at bhadrachalam,heavy rains in telangana,weather news updates,moranchapally live today,flood water inflow at bhadrachalam,