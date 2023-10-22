trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678538
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: BJP has announced the first list for Telangana Assembly elections... Out of total 119, names of 52 candidates have been announced. Sanjay Kumar has been given ticket from Karimnagar. On the lines of MP, BJP has fielded three MPs in the election battle.
