Telangana NIA Raid At ISIS Hideout: NIA raid in Telangana in case related to ISIS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
National Investigation Agency conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad.
