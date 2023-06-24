NewsVideos
Temple Visits Increasing In China As Young People Without Jobs Seek Spiritual Guidance

Jun 24, 2023
Youth in China are flocking to temples and seem to have more confidence in gods than their degrees as a result of the country's horrifying unemployment rate, particularly among 16 to 24-year-olds.

