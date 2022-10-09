NewsVideos

Tennis star Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello become parents to baby boy

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has become a father with wife Maria Francisca Perello on October 8. They gave birth to a baby boy, becoming parents for the first time

