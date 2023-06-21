NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tension after murder of a villager in West Bengal's Naxalbari

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Big news is being received from Naxalbari in West Bengal. An atmosphere of tension has been seen here after the murder of the villager. Local people have vandalized and arson.

All Videos

Big news related to Wankhede case
play icon1:43
Big news related to Wankhede case
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
play icon4:46
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
play icon3:24
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
play icon6:2
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
play icon0:35
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen

Trending Videos

Big news related to Wankhede case
play icon1:43
Big news related to Wankhede case
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
play icon4:46
Modi's sharp attack on China from America!
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
play icon3:24
'I am Fan of Modi,' says Elon Musk
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
play icon6:2
Heavy sloganeering in America as PM Modi arrives, many impressed
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
play icon0:35
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen
west bengal naxalbadi death,West Bengal,West Bengal news,Naxalbari,Bengal news,bengali news,news in bengali,bengali news channel,west bengal naxal attack,West Bengal bandh,the naxal movement in west bengal,west bengal viral videos,naxalbadi,BJP West Bengal,west bengal bandh called by bjp,west bengal news today,BJP in West Bengal,12 hours bandh in west bengal,bjp bandh in west bengal,West Bengal elections,west bengal latest news,Bengal bandh,Zee Hindustan,