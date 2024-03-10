NewsVideos
Tension between Chirag and Pashupati regarding Hajipur seat

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
It has been agreed to give 5 seats to Chirag Paswan in Bihar NDA. There is talk of giving only one seat to Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras. But, both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras want to contest from Hajipur seat.

