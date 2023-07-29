trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642012
Tension during bada temple procession in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Tension has arisen during the big temple procession in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. After which the markets were closed. Hindu organizations have demanded action.

PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
play icon6:53
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi said in the Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam program – dialogue is necessary for education
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
play icon2:48
Anju Pakistan: Anju's husband demanded from the Government of India, cancel the passport visa
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
play icon3:2
With state-of-the-art facilities, Bharat Mandapam is ready for G20 Leaders’ Summit
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
play icon5:57
Amid heartbreak, a story of hope from violence-hit Manipur
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused
play icon1:45
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused

