Tension in Bareilly after Tauqeer Raza's 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Haldwani Violence Update: Jamiat's Siddiqullah's inflammatory statement on Haldwani violence has come to light. Police personnel and administration employees who had gone to remove illegal madrassa and mosque in Banbhulpura of Haldwani were attacked by few people. The ordeal narrated by the police and municipal corporation employees who were injured in this violence is shocking.

Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan

