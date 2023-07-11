trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633935
Tension in West Bengal underway amid Panchayat Election Results

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: Recently, voting was held for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. During the voting several candidates were attacked and several polling stations were set on fire. Amidst all this, vote counting is going to happen in West Bengal today. Even during vote counting, an atmosphere of tension is being seen in many parts.
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
play icon2:35
Several areas submerged in water after heavy rains in Punjab
Crocodile seen in the streets of Ambala amid heavy rain, video goes viral
play icon1:24
Crocodile seen in the streets of Ambala amid heavy rain, video goes viral
7 killed as bus fell in canal in Andhra Pradesh
play icon0:56
7 killed as bus fell in canal in Andhra Pradesh
Helicopter suddenly disappeared in Nepal
play icon1:9
Helicopter suddenly disappeared in Nepal
Heavy Destruction in Himachal Pradesh
play icon8:26
Heavy Destruction in Himachal Pradesh
