Tensions in Manipur remain grim; Arms, ammunition recovered from Kairang Meitei, 4 arrested

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
As situation in Manipur remains grim amid continuous tensions, police recovered arms and ammunition from Kairang Meitei on June 27.

