trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645857
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Terrible accident in Lodhiya Kund, car falls into pond along with 12 year old girl

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Indore Accident News Today: Shocking news has come out from the tourist spot of Indore. A car, including a 12-year-old girl, fell into a pond in Lodhiya Kund. The girl's father jumped into the pond to save her. At present, the treatment of the girl child and her father is going on.

All Videos

Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
play icon4:55
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
play icon1:12
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
play icon7:13
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
play icon2:29
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese Funding in Parliament
play icon6:46
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese Funding in Parliament

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
play icon4:55
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
play icon1:12
Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain hits back at Muslim side's allegations
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
play icon7:13
Congress launches scathing attack over Delhi Services Bill, 'Purpose of the bill is to create fear'
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
play icon2:29
PM Modi launchs 'My Textile My Pride' campaign, attacks opposition
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese Funding in Parliament
play icon6:46
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese Funding in Parliament
indore accident news today,indore accident,lodhiya kund waterfall indore,lodhiya kund and fall,lodhiya kund and waterfall,lodhiya kund & fall indore madhya pradesh,lodhiya kund & fall indore,lodhiya kund waterfall accident,accident,accident in indore,car accident in indore,lodhiya waterfall indore,waterfall,lodhiya kund indore,Indore,waterfalls in indore,lodhiya waterfall,lodhiya kund,waterfalls,indore vlog,waterfall india,death in waterfall,waterfall video,