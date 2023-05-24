NewsVideos
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrible road accident in Kishtwar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Road Accident: A terrible road accident has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. In this bus accident near Dangduru Dam in Kishtwar, about 7 people have been reported dead and many others are said to be injured. Relief and rescue team has reached the spot. Watch this report for more details about the accident.

