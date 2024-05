videoDetails

Terror Attack threat over India-Pakistan match

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan Match T20 World Cup 2024: Security concerns have increased ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on June 9. There are reports that there could be a terrorist attack in this match. ISIS-K has threatened a 'lone wolf' attack regarding the match. However, the New York administration is fully prepared for this. It has tightened the security.