Terror 'commander' shot dead in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
The encounter between terrorists and security personnel is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The security forces have achieved a major success in this encounter. According to reports, security forces have killed "Quari", the mastermind of the terrorist attacks in Dangri and Kandi of Rajouri. Quari is said to be a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in the terrorist attacks in Rajouri and Poonch areas for the last one year.
