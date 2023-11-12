trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687418
Terrorist network of student organization in AMU

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The terrorist network of the student organization of Aligarh University has come to light. UP ATS has claimed that anti-national agenda was being run in the meeting of the student organization named Students of Aligarh Muslim University (SAMU).
