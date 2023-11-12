trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687174
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU!

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
AMU: A big news is coming out regarding Aligarh Muslim University. It is being told that some students there were running anti-national agenda. Recently, two suspected terrorists were arrested for this.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Play Icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Play Icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
Play Icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
Play Icon2:7
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
PM Modi Diwali Celebration : Will PM Modi celebrate Diwali with soldiers on the border? PM Modi | Diwali 2023 | Diwali Celebration
Play Icon10:10
PM Modi Diwali Celebration : Will PM Modi celebrate Diwali with soldiers on the border? PM Modi | Diwali 2023 | Diwali Celebration

Trending Videos

“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
play icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
play icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
play icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
play icon2:7
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali
PM Modi Diwali Celebration : Will PM Modi celebrate Diwali with soldiers on the border? PM Modi | Diwali 2023 | Diwali Celebration
play icon10:10
PM Modi Diwali Celebration : Will PM Modi celebrate Diwali with soldiers on the border? PM Modi | Diwali 2023 | Diwali Celebration
ISIS in India,Aligarh Muslim University,aligarh muslim university news,mannan wani aligarh muslim university,Aligarh University,aligarh muslim university expels mannan wani,aligarh university student,aligarh muslim university video,kashmiri students in aligarh muslim university,aligarh muslim university association,kahmiri students aligarh muslim university,ISIS terror module,Atanki,Atankvad,Aligrah news,samu,AMU,amu trending,amu viral news,