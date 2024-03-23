Advertisement
Terrorist organization IS took responsibility for Moscow attack

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 07:06 AM IST
A major terrorist attack took place in Moscow, the capital of Russia. An incident of firing and explosion has come to light at the Crocus City Hall near the Russian capital Moscow. At least 40 people are reported killed in this attack. 145 have been injured. At the same time, the terrorist organization Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack in Moscow. After which Russian President Vladimir Putin is furious.

