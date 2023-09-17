trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663599
Terrorists are hiding on LoC...bombs will fall from the sky

Sep 17, 2023
After the Anantnag encounter, the army's operation has been going on for the last 65 hours to eliminate the terrorists. This army operation will continue until the terrorists reach their destination. Drones flying in the sky are also searching for terrorists and helping in attacking them. Be it day or night, the security forces have vowed that whether they have to enter and kill or dig the graves of these terrorists with the help of the Sky Eye, Operation Allout will not stop.
