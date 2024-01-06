trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706764
"Thank PM Modi" Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Praises PM Modi For Ayodhya Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
"Thank PM Modi" Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Praises PM Modi For Ayodhya Ram Temple Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 06 hailed the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple and said that PM Modi should be thanked for it.

