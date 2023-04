videoDetails

The anger of the villagers erupted in the Vishu murder case, the house of the accused was burnt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a youth named Vishu was murdered by people from another community. The tension about the murder remains intact. In the Vishu murder case, the villagers got angry on the accused and set the houses of the accused on fire.