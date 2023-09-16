trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663236
The army got a free hand...now will the whole of Pakistan be wiped out?

Sep 16, 2023
Anantnag Encounter News: Indian Army has been selectively attacking terrorists in Kashmir for the last 4 days. Many terrorists have been killed by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir since this morning. The joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir is still conducting search operations in the area.
