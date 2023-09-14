trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662452
The army has come to avenge the martyrs.. Uzair Khan will be eliminated!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Encounter has started once again in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has surrounded 2 Lashkar terrorists. These also include Uzair Khan, who is a local terrorist and commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
