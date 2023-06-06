NewsVideos
videoDetails

The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: After the bridge collapse in Bhagalpur, Bihar, now politics has started in the state. Tej Pratap Yadav has accused the BJP. So there Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has become an attacker on Nitish-Tejashwi.

All Videos

Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station
0:41
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station
Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials
6:26
Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials

Trending Videos

1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
15:47
Dhirendra Shastri's 'bride' found?
5:5
The 'eyewitness' who closely watched the Balasore accident came in front... told the whole story
0:41
Senior ticket collector saves women from falling while catching a train from Wadala Railway Station
6:26
Badhir News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav held a meeting with officials
bridge collapse in bhagalpur,bhagalpur bridge hadsa,bhagalpur pul ka news,bihar bridge collapse video,Nitish Kumar,bhagalpur bridge collapse news,Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse,Bhagalpur News,bhagalpur bridge collapse video,pil in bhagalpur bridge collapse case,Bihar bridge collapse,bhagalpur bridge collapse reason,bihar news live,bihar pull news,bihar pull collapse,bihar pull accident,Zee News,Top news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee Hindi,Bridge collapse,